U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

SLCA stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.07. 562,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLCA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

In other news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,434,969.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,148 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

