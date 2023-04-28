UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. UDR also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.44-2.52 EPS.

UDR Trading Up 0.6 %

UDR stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.33. 2,770,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,067. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. UDR has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 164.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. UDR had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.93%. UDR’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 672.00%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.66.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,548,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in UDR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 111,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

