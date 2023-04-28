Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $410.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.59 million.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Ultra Clean stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.00 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ultra Clean from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $260,693.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultra Clean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 60.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

