UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 816,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

UMBF stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.76. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $99.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $441,678.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $101,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,145 shares of company stock valued at $728,074. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 236,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 694,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,024,000 after purchasing an additional 165,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

