UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the March 31st total of 816,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 425,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

UMB Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

UMBF stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.76. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $99.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

UMBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $441,678.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,956 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $441,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 1,111 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $101,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,145 shares of company stock valued at $728,074. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,184,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 236,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 694,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,024,000 after purchasing an additional 165,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

