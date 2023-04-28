Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Down 37.0% in April

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the March 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,571,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Up 25.5 %
Shares of UATG stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 1,458,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,571. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
About Umbra Applied Technologies Group
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Umbra Applied Technologies Group (UATG)
