Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Down 37.0% in April

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the March 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,571,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Up 25.5 %

Shares of UATG stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 1,458,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,571. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Biotech, Alternative & Renewable Energy, and Intelligence Systems.

