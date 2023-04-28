UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,011,200 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 2,574,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,436.6 days.
UniCredit Stock Performance
Shares of UniCredit stock remained flat at $19.93 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.
UniCredit Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UniCredit (UNCFF)
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.