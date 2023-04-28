UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,011,200 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 2,574,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,436.6 days.

UniCredit Stock Performance

Shares of UniCredit stock remained flat at $19.93 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.