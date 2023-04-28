United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74, Yahoo Finance reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens began coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

