United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Up 86.6% in April

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the March 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 80.5 days.
United Internet Stock Performance
UDIRF stock remained flat at $16.39 during trading on Friday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29.
United Internet Company Profile
