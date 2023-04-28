United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.79%.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of UBFO opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.63. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.35%.

Insider Transactions at United Security Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Woods bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 864,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,053.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other United Security Bancshares news, CEO Dennis R. Woods bought 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,362.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,053.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 9,658 shares of company stock worth $71,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,418,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 50,463 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.