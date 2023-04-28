United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 244,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,375,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $600,432,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $495,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $238.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.20.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

