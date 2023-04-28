Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $142.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $132.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.12.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $145.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 41.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $813,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 259.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

