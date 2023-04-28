Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSPGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Univest Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Univest Financial has a payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UVSP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

