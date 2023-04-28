Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) PT Lowered to $22.00

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on UVSP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Univest Financial Trading Down 3.6 %
Univest Financial stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $591.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.89. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Univest Financial
In other Univest Financial news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $333,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Univest Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 22.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Univest Financial
Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.
