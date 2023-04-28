Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) PT Lowered to $22.00

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UVSP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Univest Financial Trading Down 3.6 %

Univest Financial stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $591.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.89. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Univest Financial

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Univest Financial had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $82.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $333,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Univest Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 22.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univest Financial

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

Featured Articles

