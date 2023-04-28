Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance
Shares of UNRV traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 777,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,771. Unrivaled Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
Unrivaled Brands Company Profile
