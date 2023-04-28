Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UNRV traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 777,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,771. Unrivaled Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Unrivaled Brands alerts:

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Retail, and Cannabis Cultivation and Distribution segments. The Cannabis Retail segment includes cannabis-focused retail, both physical stores and non-store front delivery.

Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.