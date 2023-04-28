Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRTC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Unrivaled Brands shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 269,904 shares.
Unrivaled Brands Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
About Unrivaled Brands
Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.
