UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

