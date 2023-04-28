UWM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,339 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the typical volume of 3,363 call options.

UWM Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,099,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $557.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. UWM’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UWM by 4.8% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in UWM by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in UWM by 14.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in UWM by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UWM by 22.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

