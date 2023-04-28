Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Announces Earnings Results

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $115.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,761. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3,571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 25.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

