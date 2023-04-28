Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.5192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

