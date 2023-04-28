Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 136,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 97,653 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 186,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.33. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $50.85.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

