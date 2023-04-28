Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 24,010 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 756,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $22,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DBMF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 24,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,012. The firm has a market cap of $817.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $35.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

