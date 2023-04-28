Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 3,980 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $40,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.31. 2,488,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,401,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $73.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

