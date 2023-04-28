Valmark Advisers Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.28% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,613,000 after buying an additional 305,952 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,466,000 after buying an additional 195,901 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after buying an additional 46,972 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RWO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,804. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $36.47 and a 52-week high of $53.13.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.