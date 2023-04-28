Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $56.79. 11,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,935. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

