VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Position Raised by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) by 222.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,937 shares during the quarter. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,976,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 680,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,205 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 296.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 100,724 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,133,000.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA RAAX traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 20,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,986. The company has a market capitalization of $123.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $28.53.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

