VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,495 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 6.7% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $48,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.91. 719,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.44.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.