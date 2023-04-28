Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.02 and last traded at C$33.09. Approximately 8,966 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 3,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.14.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.02.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.