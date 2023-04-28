Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,718,000 after buying an additional 951,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,865,000 after buying an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,229,000 after buying an additional 1,350,158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VWO stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

