Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,083,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,733 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after buying an additional 951,579 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,865,000 after buying an additional 89,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,229,000 after buying an additional 1,350,158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,373,025. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

