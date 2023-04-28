Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,705,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $1,464,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BIV traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 433,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,421. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.21.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
