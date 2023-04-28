Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 49,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,482,000. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.62. The stock had a trading volume of 69,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,527. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

