Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.43. 102,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,135. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

