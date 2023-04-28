Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $21,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 7,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 129,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,692,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 110,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,102. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $108.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

