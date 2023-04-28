Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.9% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $47,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.75. The company had a trading volume of 985,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

