Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Trimmed by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 909,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 19.9% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $127,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.58. The stock had a trading volume of 902,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,992. The company has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.36 and its 200-day moving average is $139.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.