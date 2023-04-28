Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,181,000 after purchasing an additional 525,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.33 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.61. The firm has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

