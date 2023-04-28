VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VACNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VAT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

VAT Group Trading Up 4.9 %

OTCMKTS:VACNY traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 994. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

