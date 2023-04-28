Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of VEOEY opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

