Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Short Interest Down 28.9% in April

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VERA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush downgraded Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,467,156 shares in the company, valued at $24,270,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,999,995. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,467,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,270,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,278,801 shares of company stock worth $16,000,096 over the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 711,721 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,427,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 7,253.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after buying an additional 277,432 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 255,179 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 523,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 229,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

