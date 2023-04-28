VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (OTCMKTS:VBVBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VBVBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Stock Performance

VBVBF remained flat at $50.30 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares. VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

