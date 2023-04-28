Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Verint Systems stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $55.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $1,186,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,586.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $1,186,309.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,586.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,027 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Recommended Stories

