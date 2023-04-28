Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.63.
Verint Systems stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $55.95.
In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $1,186,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,586.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $1,186,309.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,586.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,027 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
