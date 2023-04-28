VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN traded up $4.90 on Friday, hitting $221.80. 749,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,286. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.80. VeriSign has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $224.56.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VRSN. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $640,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,621,182.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $25,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $640,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,621,182.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,599 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,484,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in VeriSign by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,531,000 after acquiring an additional 100,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VeriSign by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,968,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,956,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.