Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Cap of $7.77 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $38,163.68 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,376.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00306363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00067801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.00521157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.32 or 0.00402772 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,637,185 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

