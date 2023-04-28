Vertex Planning Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

VIS opened at $186.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $197.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.57.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

