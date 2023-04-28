Vertex Planning Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $207.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

