Vertex Planning Partners LLC Invests $248,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after buying an additional 3,295,642 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,052,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $229.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.27 and its 200 day moving average is $215.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $430.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

