VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,082. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $753.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $58.69 and a one year high of $71.37.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

