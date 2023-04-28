Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.78.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,186,076.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,349,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,186,076.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,349,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 675,569 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,819. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

