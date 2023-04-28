VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Short Interest Down 81.0% in April

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the March 31st total of 68,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VQS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on VIQ Solutions from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of VIQ Solutions in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Trading of VIQ Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VQS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

VIQ Solutions Price Performance

About VIQ Solutions

Shares of NASDAQ VQS opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36. VIQ Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients.

