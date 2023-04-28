Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $229.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.46. The company has a market capitalization of $430.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.